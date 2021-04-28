A DRIVER who left his lorry to buy booze after its trailer become unhitched on a roundabout near Harwich Port has been jailed.

Police were called to Europa Way, Parkeston, and found the Hungarian lorry driver Robert Fego, 48, was more than three times the drink drive limit.

It was reported the lorry’s trailer had become unhitched on a roundabout after it had left Harwich Port at about 3pm on April 20.

Fego had left the scene, but members of the public and port security told officers they had seen him going into a supermarket where he bought alcohol, before returning to his lorry.

Port security reported they had found him with a beer in his hand while the lorry had visible damage where the trailer had become unhitched.

Officers carried out a roadside breath test where the driver blew more than three times the legal drink drive limit.

Fego was arrested and later charged with drink driving.

He was convicted and jailed for eight weeks and disqualified from driving for four years when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 22.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Gilroy, from the Harwich Local Policing Team, said: “As a lorry driver Robert Fego has a huge responsibility to ensure his vehicle is safe and that he is taking the greatest care on the road.

“When we located him, he was more than three times the legal drink driving limit which poses a clear danger to other road users.

“He had abandoned his unhitched trailer, instead going to buy alcohol.

“Fortunately his actions were reported to us by members of the public and the port’s security meaning we could respond quickly.

“He will now be off the roads for a significant period of time.”