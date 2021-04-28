Police have launched an investigation after an assault which left a man with a broken ankle.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked by another man as he was walking through Great Square, near to Corals bookmakers.
The incident occurred between 11pm and midnight on April 23.
His attacker has been described as white, 6ft, stocky, in his mid-30's, with short, blonde hair and wearing a white top and dark-coloured jeans.
The victim was left with a broken ankle and bruised ribs, jaw and head.
Police are asking for anyone who saw anything or has CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.
You can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/76416/21.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.