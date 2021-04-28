Far more new or expectant mothers were in contact with mental health services in mid and north Essex in January than before the pandemic, figures show.

NHS Digital data reveals there were around 180 open referrals to a perinatal mental health team in the NHS Mid Essex CCG area, which covers Maldon, Braintree, and Chelmsford, at the end of January.

This was up from 70 a year earlier, and more than the 170 recorded at the end of December.

The same data reveals there were around 145 open referrals in the NHS North East Essex CCG area covering Colchester and Tendring at the end of January.

That was up from 55 a year earlier, and more than the 135 recorded at the end of December.

A woman can have more than one referral into services at a given time.

Perinatal mental health problems are those which affect women during pregnancy or in the first year after their child is born.

According to the NHS, perinatal mental illness affects up to one in five new and expectant mothers and covers a range of conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Across England, there were 19,600 open referrals at the end of January – up from 17,600 a year earlier and more than at the end of any month in 2020.

The NHS recently announced it was planning 26 new hubs across the country to bring maternity services and psychological therapy under one roof.

It said 10 sites will be up and running within months, while the rest will open by April next year.

An NHS spokesman said: “We have already addressed what was a postcode lottery, by ensuring everywhere in the country has a specialist perinatal mental health service and as part of our Long Term Plan will continue to expand so that at least 66,000 women will be able to access specialist care every year by 2023-24.”

Minister for mental health and maternity safety Nadine Dorries said: “I am acutely aware of the challenges new and expectant mothers, and their families, have faced over the last year.

“Throughout the pandemic, mental health has remained a priority and services, including specialist perinatal mental health services which now exist in every area of England, have remained open, adapting to provide digital and remote support.”

The Government has given more than £10 million in funding to mental health charities to support those affected, she added.

Are you a mum who has had their mental health affected during the pandemic? Please share your experiences by getting in touch.