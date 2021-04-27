THERE have been just 30 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tendring in the past week.
There were eight new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total for the seven days to April 27 to 30 - a decrease of 9.1 per cent on the previous week.
There have been no new deaths recorded in the district, within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, since March 30.
There have been a total of 568 deaths, within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, since the pandemic started.
The infection rate in Tendring is now 26.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The rate across Essex is is 13.7 per 100,000 people and 11.8 per 100,000 people in Colchester.