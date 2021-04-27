A TRAIN company has installed more than 1,000 new parking spaces for cyclists across its vast network of stations over the past year.
Greater Anglia has put in place a total of 1,176 additional cycle spaces in the last 12 months, bringing the total number to more than 10,000 across the region.
The extra spaces, in addition to better CCTV and lighting to help improve safety and security, have been partly funded by authorities including Essex County Council.
Overall, cycle improvements at stations in the likes of Braintree, Manningtree, Marks Tey and Southend Victoria have cost more than £2.7 million.
Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia asset management director, said: “We would like to thank all of the organisations who supported these schemes.
“We are continuing to improve our stations and offer convenient, secure integrated transport opportunities to help encourage more eco-friendly journeys.
“We’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys and can help people lead healthier lifestyles.
"Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more.”