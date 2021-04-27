READERS have unanimously that smear tests should be offered to women under 25.

According to the charity Jo’s Trust, 1 in 4 women aren’t getting smear tests and uptake is at a 20-year low.

So, we asked our readers if they thought the test should be offered to women under the age of 25.

Currently women are invited for their first cervical screening six months before they turn 25, from then they will receive one every three years until they are 49.

The test checks the health of your cervix and can help prevent cancer by detecting abnormal cells.

Almost 400 of The Times readers voted that the test should be offered to women under 25.

One reader said: "I can't believe this is still up for debate after all these years".

Big Brother Jade Goody died from cervical cancer in 2009.

Shortly after her death the number of women seeking advice increased by a third, but numbers are now declining.

In August 2008, the star revealed that she had abnormal cells removed from her cervix three times in the past.

She also admitted that she ignored a letter saying abnormal results had been found from a smear test a fourth time, because she was scared to go back to the hospital.

On March 22, 2009 -Mother's Day- Jade lost her life.

To find out more about smear tests go to nhs.uk/conditions/cervical-screening.