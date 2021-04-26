A YOUNG woman has been charged with a list of driving offences following a fatal crash in which a pensioner died.

Essex Police were called to Harwich Road, in Great Oakley, shortly before 3.15pm on Saturday after a car was involved in a collision with a woman in her 70s.

Despite the best efforts of the officers and paramedics who attended the incident the elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as well as several traffic-related matters.

Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after a collision.

She has also been charged with failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight which did not comply with requirements and driving while uninsured.

In addition to the traffic-related offences, Altuntop has also been charged with being in possession of a knife and in possession of a controlled Class B drug.

She appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today and has now been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 24.

Floral tributes have been left at the side of the road where the accident happened.

The identity of the victim has not yet been formally released.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “There is a formal process that we need to go through with the coroner before we’re able to confirm the identity of someone who has died.

“So, until that has taken place we won’t be able to provide any further information about them.”

Mike Bush, Tendring councillor for the Oakleys and Wix ward, has since sent his well wishes to the family.

He said: “This is a really tragic incident and I pass my condolences on to the family.

“I cannot begin to imagine what they have gone through during this horrendous situation.

“I am sorry for their loss.”

Eyewitnesses, anyone with information about the crash, or motorists with dash cam footage or CCTV are asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident 812 of April 24.