RESIDENTS have been left shocked after an attack which has left a woman fighting for her life.

Emergency services were called to Beach Way, Jaywick, at about 10.30pm on Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

A woman, who is aged in her 40s, was found collapsed at the scene by police and paramedics after being left with a life-threatening head injury.

Ward councillor Dan Casey said residents have been left shocked by the “brutal” incident, which has seen police launch an attempted murder investigation.

He added: “This is a shocking incident and people in the community have been left worried.

“The woman has suffered serious injuries and we hope that she makes a recovery.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Jaywick community are with her and we hope whoever is responsible is bought to justice.”

The victim was taken to hospital where she was said to be in a critical condition.

Police officers subsequently arrested two women, aged 20 and 25, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man from London on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers also arrested two men in connection with the incident - a 28-year-old man on suspicion of affray and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, but has since been released without charge.

The Gazette contacted Essex Police in relation to the arrests but they did not respond at the time of going to press.

Det Chief Insp Stephen Jennings, who is leading the investigation, has urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “What happened will understandably cause the community concerns, but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has information to approach our officers and pass on anything that may help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime team by calling 101 and quoting incident 1370 of April 23.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website on crimestoppers-uk.org.