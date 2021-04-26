WORK has started on the installation of a big wheel on Clacton seafront to mark the resort’s 150th anniversary.

Clacton Pavilion's 30-metre-high observation wheel is expected to be completed in the coming week.

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said the new tourist attraction marks the resort's historic milestone and will create 10 new jobs in the town.

He said: “The build is moving along quick now and we should all be up and running by the middle of next week.

"150 Years of Clacton was always going to be a very special summer and we’re so pleased that we’re able to continue with all the surprises and celebrations we had planned.

"Come along and see us here at Clacton Pavilion once we open to grab your glass of Prosecco and strawberries and ride the amazing anniversary wheel celebrating 150 years of our great seaside town.”

Mr Peak came up with idea for the Clacton Anniversary Wheel last September and said he was met with "great enthusiasm" by officials.

Planning permission for the ride, which has 24 gondolas, wheelchair access and can hold a total of 144 guests at a time, was granted in November last year.

It is hoped the big wheel will attract day-trippers to the seaside for what is being labelled the "staycation summer" due to Covid-19 restrictions hitting people's plans to travel abroad.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, said: “As part of our Back to Business agenda we want to support all of our local firms to be the best they can be.

"Wherever we can, we will support innovative and exciting projects which aim to boost our economy.

"The leisure and tourism sector is no exception to this.

"I am delighted to see Clacton Pavilion investing in this wheel as a way of attracting people to our Essex Sunshine Coast.”

Afternoon teas will also be available to book at £25 per person which includes a ride on the Anniversary Wheel for free.

To pre-book the Clacton 150 Anniversary Wheel Afternoon Tea and Ride, call Clacton Pavilion on 01255 224 993.