TRIBUTES have been paid to a man from Clacton following a fatal crash.
Josh Crayden, 31, was on foot on the A303 between South Petherton and Southfields, in Somerset, when he was in collision with a car.
The pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police today confirmed Mr Crayden as the victim of the crash.
Mr Crayden, from Clacton, had been working in Somerset at the time.
His distraught family issued a statement today saying: "Josh was working away from home and staying at the Travelodge hotel.
“He will be sadly missed by family and friends.”
Josh was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian.
The force confirmed he died following a collision at about 11.30pm last Wednesday, April 21.
A spokesman for the force said: “Specially trained officers continue to provide his family support at this time.”