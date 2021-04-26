A GARDEN shed went up in flames after stray embers from an incinerator set it alight.
Firefighters were called to a property in Cambridge Road, Clacton, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.
Upon arrival the two crews found a garden shed was ablaze before managing to extinguish it by just after 1.20pm.
Ian Street, watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, has now urged residents to be more careful when having fires in their homes.
He said: “Please never leave any type of bonfire, incinerator or open fire outside unattended.
"Make sure the fire is properly extinguished before you leave it and set it up well away from anything the flames or embers could spread to and quickly catch alight like trees, plants, sheds, fence panels, houses and garages.”