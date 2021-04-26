MORE than 1,000 north Essex residents have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.
Figures from the Office of National Statistics show 403 deaths have been recorded in Colchester since the pandemic began and 652 in the Tendring district.
Parson’s Heath has recorded the highest number of deaths in the Colchester borough at 42, followed by central Colchester with 37 and Stanway with 32.
The lowest number comes from Lexden, where there have been eight deaths.
In Tendring, 652 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate have been recorded since the pandemic began.
Walton and Frinton coastal has recorded 70 deaths in this period, giving it the highest death toll in the district.
It is closely followed by Frinton West and Kirby with 60 deaths and Jaywick and St Osyth with 54.
Elmstead Market and Ardleigh has recorded the lowest number of deaths involving Covid with eleven.
Since the pandemic began there has been a over 127,000 deaths in the UK.
Latest infection rates for Colchester now stand at 12.3 cases per 100,000 people.
This is because there were 24 cases across the borough in this week.
This is the same as a week earlier, according to official figures.
Tendring’s average infection rate was 20.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week to April 18.
This is up from 13.6 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.