NEARLY 70 per cent of people living in north Essex have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, new figures have revealed.

NHS data shows 182,753 people had received their first jab by April 18.

The figures revealed three quarters of people in Tendring had received their first dose - according to the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics

The NHS data shows 89,811 people had received a jab by April 18, which equated to 73 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Of those vaccinated, 72,282 were aged 50 and over – 96 per cent of the age group.

It means 17,529 people aged between 16 to 49 have received a first dose of the vaccine.

In terms of coverage in the area, Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken topped the list, with 82.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

Holland-on-Sea followed, with Frinton West and Kirby third on the list, with 80.6 and 79.8 per cent respectively.

Harwich Town and Dovercourt had the lowest coverage at 63.3 per cent, while Clacton Central had 65.4 per cent.

Third lowest was Harwich Parkeston, at 65.7 per cent.

Across Colchester, three in five residents have received a vaccination, equating to 92,942 people, and 59 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Of those vaccinated, 65,911 were aged 50 and over – 98 per cent of the age group.

It means 27,031 people aged between 16 to 49 have also received a first dose of the vaccine.

The data also shone a light on the variation in coverage between different areas across Colchester.

West Mersea had the highest coverage with 75.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

It was followed by West Bergholt and Wormingford at 73.9 per cent and Prettygate and Westlands, at 73.7 per cent.

Leading the areas with the lowest coverage was Greenstead, with 32.3 per cent.

Wivenhoe and University followed it at 40.5 per cent, and New Town and Hythe were third lowest in coverage, at 41.3 per cent.