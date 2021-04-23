RESIDENTS living in a seaside town are invited to raise a glass to better times ahead while checking out the perks of a retirement living complex.

Churchill Retirement Living’s Cooper Lodge facility, located in Pole Barn Lane, Frinton, will welcome guests for a socially distanced garden get together.

The event will serve a dual purpose, with attendees being able to celebrate the easing of the lockdown restrictions while finding out more about the retirement apartments.

Visitors will also be offered a ‘Treat Box’ as well as the opportunity to meet the Churchill team in the lodge’s communal gardens.

Guests are encouraged to take along a family member or friend to the meet-up, which will take place on April 28 and follow Government guidance on meeting outdoors.

Churchill’s regional marketing executive Dawn Coster said: “Traditionally our Garden Parties are the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand new Churchill apartment.

“This year of course things are a little different, and we have lots of measures in place to maintain our excellent track record of keeping everyone safe throughout the pandemic.

“The Churchill lifestyle is all about living in the moment, so with spring finally here it’s time to get back to making special memories.

“As lockdown rules lift we’re looking forward to welcoming local people to raise a glass to brighter days ahead.”

To find out more about how to book your place at the event visit call 01255 807406 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk.