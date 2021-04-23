A TALENTED apprentice is hoping to have a light bulb moment if he makes it to the next round of a competition to find the best electrician in the country.
Zach Stannett, 21, of Clacton, studies at the Suffolk New College and is currently half way through a national competition named SPARKS.
He has already confidently navigated the first and second rounds but is now waiting to hear whether he has done enough to make it into next month’s final.
The three electrical apprentice, who is employed by Ipswich Council, will go up against 12 other students if he makes it to the end of the national search.
Zach said: “It’s good to know that I have a certain amount of knowledge and the competition is a great opportunity for me to get my name out there.
“It’s a massive competition that is recognised and it gives me a lot of confidence and by doing well it shows that I know my stuff. It would be amazing to win this.”
The winner of the SPARKS competition and finalises will benefit from prizes of up to £10,000.