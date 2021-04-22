COMMUTERS are facing lengthy delays after a vehicle struck a bridge resulting in trains lines becoming blocked.
Greater Anglia train services running to and from stations in Walton and Kirby Cross are being either cancelled, delayed or revised.
It comes after a vehicle was reported to have crashed into a bridge which will now need to be assessed for safety reasons before any trains are able to pass.
Disruption is now expected to last until at least 6pm and currently there are no services running between Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton.
Network Rail engineers are said to be on their way to the scene and a bus replacement has been ordered.