A HUNDRED trees have been planted in Dovercourt to mark this year's Earth Day.

Essex-based housing association CHP has planted the saplings to mark the international event, which takes place every April 22.

The theme for 2021 is ‘restore our earth’ and focuses on the steps everyone can take to protect the planet for future generations.

As part of its commitment to conserving the environment, CHP planted the trees on land next to its completed housing development at the former Delfords factory site, off Main Road.

The housing association has pledged to plant five trees for every new home it develops to help create more green spaces and areas of native woodland.

Carl Hockey, growth and partnerships director, said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been to use this land next to our Delfords development to plant 100 new trees.

"This will create a new area of native woodland that will really help to enhance local biodiversity.

“We believe that the housing sector has a key role to play in the UK reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"We will do all we can to play our part in this and will work with our customers to find new ways we can protect our local environment.”

He added that the association has also set out plans for creating more sustainable homes and communities over the next 30 years and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Its aim is for as many of its properties as possible to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above by 2030.

It will carry out retrofitting of energy efficient products in existing homes to achieve the goal.

The scheme at the former Delfords factory site saw 66 homes built in 2019 - and also marked the completion of the association's 10,000th home.