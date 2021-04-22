A VILLAGE hall is set to play host to a unique evening of entertainment sound-tracked by songs from two hit musical movies.
Dirty Grease, curated by the DJ Dan Entertainments Agency, will take place at St Osyth Village Hall, in Clacton Road, on June 5.
The night-time event will feature music from both Grease and Dirty Dancing in addition to a performance from Tillie Rampling.
Tickets for the four-hour entertainment extravaganza, which will start at 7.30pm, cost £15 and can be purchased by visiting dj-dan.net.