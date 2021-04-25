A host of Essex celebrities will take part in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef it has been announced.

Broadcast over six weeks, the celebrities will also tackle a new series of cookery challenges, with renowned chefs including Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona, Nieves Barragan Mohacho and more appearing as special guest judges.

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities, joined again by MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, includes six stars with links to Essex.

These are the stars taking part in the series to be aired later this year.

Rita Simons

The Essex-born former EastEnders actress starred as Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap.

She also featured in the 2018 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Megan McKenna

Reality star McKenna rose to fame after appearing on Ex On The Beach in 2015, and then went on to feature in five series of The Only Way Is Essex.

She has also competed on Celebrity Big Brother and appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Penny Lancaster

Lancaster, from Chelmsford, has worked as a model and photographer.

She has been married to singer Sir Rod Stewart since 2007 and they live in Essex.

Kem Cetinay

Essex star Cetinay won the 2017 edition of Love Island with ex-girlfriend Amber Davies.

He has gone on to appear on Dancing on Ice and hosts the Love Island podcast.

Joe Swash

TV presenter and actor Swash rose to fame playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders.

He won the 2008 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing On Ice in 2020.

He now lives in Essex with fiance Stacey Solomon.

Melissa Johns

Actress Johns is known for playing Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street.

She has also appeared in BBC One drama Life.

Johns studied at East 15, which is part of Essex University.

She was named Alumna of the Year 2019 at the university.

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, will return to BBC One this summer.

Series editor Katie Attwood said: “This year’s line-up promises a huge amount of humour and entertainment. Lockdown has proved productive for our famous faces’ culinary skills and we are set to see some exceptional talent and astonishing dishes as the celebrities swap their day jobs for a spot in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is one the highlights of the British summertime schedule and this series is as entertaining and charming as ever.

“The 20 brave celebrities are joined by a host of chefs at the top of their game in brand new tasks which makes this year feel extra special. The standard of cooking is like nothing we have seen before.”

The 2020 series of Celebrity MasterChef was won by Irish-Iraqi broadcaster and YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf.