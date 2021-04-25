WITH lockdowns confining us to our homes for the majority of the past year, many people have turned to exercise in a bid to keep sane.

While we all pledged to run a few times a week during lockdown, with nothing better to pass the time with, it has certainly been much harder in reality to stick to this mission.

With a major study revealing participation in regular exercise reducing the chances of dying from infectious diseases by more than a third, keeping fit has never been more important.

While the researchers behind the study led by Glasgow Caledonian University encouraged people to run, cycle and walk their way to fitness, we’ve conjured up some slightly different ways to get the heartbeat racing.

Here’s a list of the quirky activities you can get involved with in a bid to keep fit:

Barre

No, not those bars. Inspired by the grace of professional ballet dancers, barre focuses on the same muscle groups to define, tone, strengthen and lengthen the areas of your body you want to target.

You can find a barre group at Le Barre in Mile End Road, Colchester. The group’s workouts focus on the principles of pilates and ballet.

Le Barre, in Colchester

Its website says the service offers “a full body workout designed to make you feel the burn while helping you to create a tight, lean physique and achieve optimum overall physical health.”

Elsewhere in Essex, be sure to check out Body Bliss, in Leigh on Sea, and CS Pilates & Barre in Fyfield, Ongar.

Aerial arts

This one certainly isn’t for those scared of leaving the ground, but mastering the trapeze or any other aerial activity is a gruelling upper body workout, engaging the core, arms, and back.

Fancy taking to the air?

It also helps improve flexibility as you contort your body to shape it into all kinds of positions.

Luckily, for those who want to get involved, there are a few places where you can take to the air right here in Essex.

Try Flight Aerial Arts, just north of West Bergholt, for lessons in static trapeze, aerial yoga, and even a spot of ‘bungee dance’.

KL Aerial Fitness Studios in Witham also offer aerial hoop and silks skills for those keen to give it a go.

Rollerskating

Studies have shown inline skating can burn up to 600 calories an hour, targeting not only your leg muscles, but also toning your core.

With that in mind, it’s time to get your skates on! If you already own a pair, there’s nothing stopping you from hitting the park this weekend.

Here's William Weir having a great time out on the rink

However, if you’re after something more organised indoors, Rollerworld in Colchester boasts the largest, most modern rink in Europe and runs everything from Skate Nights to structured lessons.

Madison Heights in Maldon also provides some fantastic facilities, being home to Sk8ters Roller Rink and hosts Chanelles’ Roller Skate lessons every Monday evening.

Rock climbing

This challenging activity intensely uses your core to keep your balance and sculpts both the upper and lower body, while keeping the mind stimulated too.

Colchester Climbing Project boasts Essex’s only dedicated bouldering centre and runs introduction courses for complete beginners.

There’s also the Chelmsford Mountaineering Club, which often runs trips to the Lakes, north Wales, Scotland and Cornwall for avid climbers.

There’s also The Lock Climbing Wall in Harlow, which is the county’s largest indoor climbing centre which can see enthusiasts get up to heights of 14m.