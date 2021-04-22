A NEW kiosk selling hot dogs and waffles is set to be built in Clacton town centre.
Gaiety Amusements, in Pier Avenue, has applied to Tendring Council to build a stand-alone kiosk outside its arcade, close to the town square.
The mixed-use kiosk could be used as a hot food takeaway to sell things such as hot dogs, ice creams, waffles and hot and cold drinks, as well as being used as a shop.
The area is currently used to house 'grabber' machines.
A report said the modest development would “positively contribute” to the town centre.
The kiosk would be open from 10am to 10pm.
A decision is expected to be made by June 2.