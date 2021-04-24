A stunning Pink Super Moon is set to grace our skies on Monday (April 26).

The event, known as the lunar spectacle, will allow the moon to appear around seven per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than a normal full moon.

But why is it called a Pink Super Moon and how can you see it?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why is it called a Super Moon?

A Super Moon appears when the moon is at its closest point to Earth and therefore at its brightest.

The Moon must come within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth (224,865 miles) to be defined as a Super Moon.

It means we are able to see the entire face of the Moon lit up by the Sun, and the proximity should mean that it will be possible to view craters and other surface features, even without binoculars or a telescope.

What is a Pink Moon?

April's full Moon corresponds with the bloom of the pink flowers wild ground phlox, hence how the Moon got its name.

In other parts of the world it is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

Will it look any different?

Despite its name, sadly the Moon will not appear pink in the sky.

Instead, it will remain its usual colour but appear bigger and brighter than a normal Full Moon.

How can I see it?

You will have to get up early as this month's supermoon will peak at 4.31am BST on April 27. At this point the moon will be fully illuminated, appearing like a perfect circle.

As usual, the full moon will be perfectly visible to the naked eye from the evening of April 26, providing the sky is clear.