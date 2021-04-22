PART of the A12 is blocked due to a lorry in the carriageway. 

One lane of the northbound section of the road, just before junction 18 at Sandon, is blocked.

Essex Police are at the scene. 

Queues are stretching as far as junction 17 for Howe Green. 

Another crash has also taken place on the Londonbound side of the A12. 

The accident, which involves two vehicles, took place near junction 12 for Shenfield. 