PART of the A12 is blocked due to a lorry in the carriageway.
One lane of the northbound section of the road, just before junction 18 at Sandon, is blocked.
Essex Police are at the scene.
Queues are stretching as far as junction 17 for Howe Green.
A12 Northbound - Slow moving traffic between J18 (A414/Sandon) and J19 (Boreham Interchange)— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 22, 2021
Another crash has also taken place on the Londonbound side of the A12.
The accident, which involves two vehicles, took place near junction 12 for Shenfield.