PATIENTS are being urged to have their say over plans to move two "outdated" doctors surgeries into Clacton Hospital at a virtual event.
NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said Ranworth Surgery, in Pier Avenue, and St James’ GP practices, in Wash Lane, have both expressed wishes to move from their current premises.
St James' caters for more 13,600 patients and Ranworth has more than 8,000 on its books.
Pam Green, chief officer at the CCG, said moving them into nearby Clacton Hospital would give them the opportunity to deliver primary care services from "new and more modern facilities".
A spokesman added: "The plans would see both practices move from their current premises to a new state-of-the-art facility at Clacton Hospital, which is less than one mile away.
"The NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group believes the proposed relocation would give the two practices a much-improved environment for patient care, wants to give everyone the opportunity to share their views."
A virtual event to discuss the proposals will take place online on Thursday, April 22, from 12noon to 1pm, at ow.ly/Wb0O50EsYpH.
People can give their feedback by completing a survey online at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/58M77V5 or by calling 0800 389 6819.
The deadline for giving views is 5pm on Monday, May 3.
