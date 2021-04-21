House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in Tendring in February, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.6% annual growth – the highest in the East of England.

The average Tendring house price in February was £239,036, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East of England, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Tendring outperformed the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £25,000 – putting the area top among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Stevenage gained 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £280,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in February – they increased 1.4%, to £132,522 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 9.1%.

Among other types of property: Detached: up 0.7% monthly; up 12% annually; £326,273 average Semi-detached: up 0.9% monthly; up 11.7% annually; £229,467 average Terraced: up 0.7% monthly; up 11.8% annually; £186,312 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £201,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £47,000 more than in January 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £261,000 on average in February – 30.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 22% less than the average price in the East of England (£306,000) in February for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £250,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £555,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as in Tendring. St Albans properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Great Yarmouth (£188,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average February sale price of £1.2 million could buy 13 properties in Hyndburn (average £92,000).