TOURISM bosses for Essex have released a new recovery plan to help revitalise the county’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The six-point plan set out by Visit Essex will support businesses and prepare them for a sustainable future and help the county’s £3.5 billion tourism and hospitality industry.

Following the rise of staycations and domestic holidays, the plan hopes to reposition Essex as a destination of choice due to its leisure and retail facilities, its family attractions, its county-wide ancient history and heritage sites as well as its countryside, beaches and 350 miles of coastline.

Their plan is:

1. Understand customers and deliver to their needs ensuring the product is consumer ready

2. Develop digital infrastructure

3. Supporting businesses to ensure their sustainability and success

4. Deliver stand out marketing campaigns to aid recovery and reposition Essex by creating awareness of assets

5. Position Essex as an important component in place making and place marketing

6. Building links and celebrating collaboration

The plan is supported by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership’s project which features partners from Kent and Sussex.

So far, £200,000 has been acquired from the Government’s Sector Support Fund which will help with Visit Essex’s plans.

Seaside - families and friends enjoyed the sunny Clacton seafront

Strategic Tourism Manager Lisa Bone said: “The plan is just the beginning of a fresh approach as the year ahead will be without doubt a challenging one.

“We aim to equip the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses with the tools they need to enable their successful reopening and ensure their longevity and growth.

“Over the past year, Covid has had a detrimental effect on the economy and tourism and hospitality having been amongst those hardest hit, which is why we want to help the industry and the county’s businesses recoup their losses by encouraging people to explore, experience and enjoy everything that our wonderful county has to offer."

“While we are encouraging people to explore the county, we are urging all visitors to protect and respect the environment as well as the county’s green spaces and hidden gems so that everyone can enjoy them.”

Hedingham Castle

Demetra Lindsay, Chatelaine at Hedingham Castle, said: “It is inspiring to see that Visit Essex has created an intelligent and understandable response to the last year, enabling tourism businesses and residents who work in Essex to share in this expertise.

“The Visit Essex recovery plan emphasises the positive changes to the relationship Essex has with the rest of the country and world, building on the strengths of the county and highlighting its unique aspects, as well as creating a step-by-step marketing method to ensuring an economic recovery that will have a sustainable legacy.”

To find out more, visit visitessex.com.