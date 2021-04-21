VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews from Harwich were called to the aid of stranded sailors in the River Deben and River Orwell.

Harwich RNLI’s lifeboats were launched to the aid of a 26ft motor boat on Saturday at 10.45am at the request of the UK Coastguard.

They were tasked to find and assist the boat, which had two people on board, after it suffered engine failure north-east of the Woodbridge Haven Lighted Buoy, near the mouth of the River Deben.

A spokesman said: "Arriving on scene the conditions were good, and the vessel was slowly drifting southward on the tide.

"After a welfare check on the two occupants it was decided by the Harwich RNLI coxswain, due to their position in the darkness continuing to drift without control, the safest thing to do was take the casualty vessel under tow to Shotley Point Marina.

"On reaching Harwich Harbour, the tow was changed to an alongside tow, done by tying the casualty vessel to the side of the lifeboat, making it safer and easier to manoeuvre the casualty onto the pontoon at the marina entrance."

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was called out at 4.50pm on Monday to assist a 21ft fishing vessel with engine failure, anchored just inside the main channel at the entrance to the River Orwell, after commercial assistance couldn’t be found.

The anchor was recovered with the assistance of a lifeboat volunteer, and an alongside tow was established to safely manoeuvre the fishing vessel the short distance to Ha’penny Pier.

The spokesman added: "With the relaxation of restrictions for holidaying in the UK we are expecting a perfect storm this summer of increased visitors, combined with a dramatic drop in donations due to Covid restrictions.

"Next month everyone can help keep summer safe, by getting involved with the Mayday Mile, a fun way to power rescues of the future."

To find out more, go to themaydaymile.rnli.org.