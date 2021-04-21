WELLBEING and fitness legend, Mr Motivator is beaming into more than 70 care homes across Essex to give residents and staff a much-needed boost.

The uplifting event will be held on Friday at 10.30am streamed directly into the communal rooms of care homes via Zoom.

The workout has been organised in association with Colchester Council, the Essex FaNs Network and Mr Motivator’s new online club, which has been specially designed for the older person.

The Motivation Club extends his trademark motivation beyond the physical and includes expert advice on sensible eating, mental fitness, and provides a community to help battle loneliness, especially in older people.

The club is a place for all ages and fitness levels, but Mr Motivator. 68, particularly wants to help improve the quality of life for older people.

He said: “There isn’t anything available for the over 65’s or people starting out their fitness journey who do not want to go to a gym or spend 30 minutes doing press ups and burpees. The club makes mental and physical exercise fun and accessible to everyone from three to 93 with my six-minute modules.”

The club’s concept, exercise and sensible eating plans have been developed and endorsed by Dr Kathy Fulcher, Ireland’s leading exercise physiologist and nutritionist.

All experts in their fields, the ‘motivators’, have been handpicked to allow the club to offer classes from yoga, Pilates, cookery and nutrition, strength conditioning, music therapy, mindfulness, mental health workouts and of course Mr Motivator’s trademark Lycra-clad workout classes.

This is a test pilot event and, if successful, will be rolled out to other care homes all over the country.

Mr Motivator said: “Your wellbeing is a way of life. The most important thing you can have is an independent, healthier you. You must not underestimate the impact that exercise can have on your mental and physical wellbeing. There is a curative power to exercise and those who are least active stand to benefit the most from their health and happiness.”

Lucie Breadman, Colchester Council assistant director for communities, said: “We are really excited to have Mr Motivator encourage and entertain our care home residents in Colchester and across the county, helping our community become healthier and more active.”