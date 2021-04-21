A YOUNG boy valiantly battling a debilitating condition is preparing to tackle a walking challenge to raise money for life-changing therapy.

Joel Porter, who is just two years old, was diagnosed in March with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, which affects his legs and ability to walk unaided.

Despite this, the young fighter is now readying himself to embark on a pier to pier stroll - from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier - over a distance of about seven miles.

Due to his condition, Joel will use his specialist walker and attempt the challenge alongside his mum Hannah Chaplin, 26 and his dad Mitchel Porter, 26.

The walk, which will take place on May 22, has been arranged as a way of raising money to fund what could be a life-changing therapy programme.

If the family hit their £20,000 target, they will be able to take Joel, who has a six-month-old sister Evie, to the Napa Centre in Los Angeles, America.

Here he will work to improve his walking and core strength.

Hannah, of Clacton, said: “Joel will do some stints walking, because he does love walking, but his legs do get tired.

“So, in between, when he is having a break, we will carry him, so we are making it more of challenge of it because he is a bit of unit.

“But he is the most amazing, determined and happy little boy and he is so willing to do whatever is thrown at him.”

In 2019, a Gazette investigation found parents of children with cerebral palsy were struggling to secure even one session of physiotherapy per month on the NHS.

Many, like Hannah and Mitchel, are now having to fork out thousands on private treatment instead, and the pandemic has only made things harder.

“Due to coronavirus, Joel’s NHS physiotherapy has been delayed, and although we have seen our NHS therapist, he hasn’t been seen since December,” added Hannah.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t much support financially for the costs of Joel, not only with therapy, but with equipment and additional costs for his needs.”

Although Joel’s condition is not progressive, it will be lifelong, so treatment intervention at such an early stage will give him the best chance of a normal life.

Hannah said seeing Joel struggle is heart-breaking, but they are dedicated to giving him the best possible life.

“Now is the best time because his brain is developing still so now is the most important time to train his brain,” added Hannah.

“Doing this now gives us the best opportunity, so we are paying privately for therapy to help our little boy, in order to give him to best chance of walking.

“We take so much for granted, like walking or stepping up the stairs, so it is hard for us because he does not understand.

“It is difficult and horrible because this is not his fault, and he does not deserve this, so we want to give Joel the best chance of independence and a normal, fulfilling life.

“We are confident with the support of others to help us we can achieve this for Joel.”

