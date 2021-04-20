THERE have been no new Covid-19 deaths reported in Tendring in the past three weeks.
There were an additional eight cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 29 for the seven days to February 9, an increase of nine (+45 per cent) on the previous week.
The infection rate has risen slightly to 14.3 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There have been no deaths recorded in the district (within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test) since March 30.
The total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is now 568.
The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 652.
Colchester has seen no new Covid deaths and just 27 cases in the past week – or 14.4 cases per 100,000 people.
There have been 198 cases recorded across Essex in the past week.