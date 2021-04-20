PARISH councillors hope to save a popular allotments in Alresford from being developed in the future.
Alresford Parish Council has submitted an application for the allotments in Wivenhoe Road to be listed as an asset of community value.
Buildings or other land can be added to the register if it is decided it furthers the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.
It means that if the property is put up for sale, Tendring Council must be notified and community groups have six weeks to register their intent to bid for the asset and have six months to raise the money, reach agreement or bid for the property.
The parish council said: "The allotments provide a social space for residents to grow their own vegetables and fruit, as well as benefitting their individual mental health and social wellbeing which is so important especially in these current times.
"The parish council have access to many different funding streams and would be able to apply for grant funding to help with the purchase."
Tendring Council's cabinet will decide on whether to list the allotment as an asset of community value at a meeting on Friday.