A DRIVER was clocked doing almost 80mph in a 40 zone in a routine speed check in the Essex countryside.
Essex Police’s Maldon team have been out on patrols over the past few weeks addressing residents’ concerns around the Dengie.
The team were checking cars in Stow Maries and Tillingham when they came across the speedster.
A spokesman said: “The highest speed recorded was 76mph, which was in a 40mph zone! Unacceptable.
“We stopped a numbers of vehicles which resulted in either reporting them for offences or giving suitable words of advice.”
“We also assisted a Roads Policing Unit with the arrest of a male for drink driving in Southminster where he blew 134.”
As well as this, the service has been conducting patrols across the district including Beeleigh Falls where anti-social behaviour was reported by a resident.
