VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews were called to the aid of sailors after their vessel ran around off Bradwell.

Clacton RNLI's Atlantic 85 and D-Class inshore lifeboats were diverted from a planned exercise on Sunday to help the boat.

The small rigid inflatable boat had run aground at St Peter’s Flats, south of West Mersea, at about 10.30am.

A spokesman for the crew said: "Our volunteer crew were conducting routine training this Sunday, involving both our lifeboats when 30 minutes into the exercise our pagers sparked into life and our teams were tasked with assisting a small vessel that had run aground.

"Our Atlantic 85 lifeboat was unable to get close enough to the casualty vessel, due to the shallow waters, and awaited the arrival of the D-Class, in which time a welfare check of those onboard was conducted and all found to be OK.

"A tow was attempted with the D-Class, but due again to the shallow water this was not possible.

"The crew decided to place a tow between both lifeboats and the casualty vessel and using the power of the Atlantic 85 all vessels were recovered into deeper water.

"Our crew helped with an engine check of the casualty vessel and all found to be in working order, so left the vessel to continue on its journey."

Both Clacton lifeboats were then stood down and were ready for service again by 12.40pm.