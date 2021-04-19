BLUEPRINTS for a new drive-thru Subway sandwich shop at an out-of-town shopping centre have been approved by planners.
Britton Developments applied to Tendring Council for change of use to turn the unit, at Brook Retail Park, to convert it into a sandwich shop and drive-thru restaurant.
The former Carphone Warehouse closed in April last year after the company decided to close all of its standalone retail units.
The plans have now been approved by council officers despite being described by traders as "another blow" for Clacton town centre.
Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said: "There seems to be no end to what is allowed to be built on the outskirts.
"Everybody who eats and drinks up there isn't going to be doing in in the town centre.
"It's another blow for the town, which has seen so many shops close."
It is estimated that the new shop would create between seven and nine new full-time jobs.
The developer said the proposal sends a strong signal to visitors of investment in the town.
It added: "The drive-thru sandwich shop and restaurant will not draw trade from facilities in the town centre, which have their own distinct formats that support shops and other facilities there."
The plans come following separate application for a drive-thru Costa Coffee at neighbouring Brook Park West.