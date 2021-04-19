FAMILIES turned out in force for some long-awaited fun at Clacton Pier following the easing of lockdown.

Bosses at the seaside attraction said they were delighted to have outdoor areas operating again after the third lockdown.

Families made a steady return to the 6.5-acre site during the week and were back in their droves at the weekend.

The sun shone and attendances were better than expected for the time of the year, considering that Tendring children had returned to school after the Easter break.

Pier director Billy Ball said it had been a long winter but seeing everyone enjoying themselves again was a huge boost for the business.

“Obviously, we were hoping that the visitors would return in numbers, but you never know how it will go,” he said.

“We would normally only have the rides open on Saturday and Sunday at this time, but we took the gamble of operating them through the week and it paid off.

“Schools in London were still off, as were others in the region. Families decided to make the most of the fine weather and we were really pleased to be able to welcome them.

“I think people were just glad to have a bit of freedom and normality back in their lives.”

Mr Ball said Covid measures were in places with sanitising stations and regular cleaning taking place.

“It was strange not to have the amusements, soft play, adventure golf and dodgems open but those are the rules as they stand,” he added.

“The next phase of the roadmap will be to bring those other attractions back online from May 17 – provided nothing changes.”

Anglers were welcomed back to the end of the pier and the Boardwalk Bar and Grill was also serving customers at outside tables.

Mr Ball said that the rides will continue to operate from 12noon to 6pm on weekdays and from 11am to 6pm at weekends for the time being.