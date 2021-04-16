THE weekend is here and for many this means an exciting first trip back to the pub.

Following the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, pubs were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on Monday.

While the weather was far from ideal at the start of the week, pub-goers will be pleased to hear things are certainly looking brighter for the weekend.

With no real chance of rain forecasted, it’s time to get out and make the most of some well-earned freedom.

Here’s a look at the forecasts for across north Essex:

Colchester

Saturday: While the day will get off to a sunny start, it will peak at 1pm with a high of 11 degrees. From then on it will be cloudy with sunshine dipping in and out until 7pm.

Sunday: It will be hotter, peaking at 12 degrees at 4pm. Even at 7pm the sun will still be out for those lingering in pub gardens to enjoy.

Harwich

Saturday: While the sun isn’t expected to be interrupted by clouds, the temperature will remain at nine degrees throughout the afternoon.

Sunday: Slightly cloudier than Saturday but a little warmer at ten degrees by 4pm.

Clacton

Saturday: Similar to Harwich, expect temperatures of nine degrees throughout the afternoon.

Sunday: The warmth will peak at 11 degrees but remain mostly at ten during the day.

Braintree

Saturday: It is expected the temperature will fluctuate between ten and 11 degrees throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday: It will be slightly hotter, peaking at 12 degrees at 4pm. In the evening, by 7pm, it will still be ten degrees.

Maldon

Saturday: The warmth will peak at 11 degrees but remain mostly at ten during the day

Sunday: Similar to Saturday, but the sun is expected to still be beaming come the evening.

Halstead

Saturday: Likewise with Maldon, the temperature will fluctuate between ten and 11 degress throughout the afternoon.

Sunday: Expect highs of 11 degrees with a cooler finish to the evening