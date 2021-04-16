Essex could yet see more snowfall before the end of the month, according to the county's weather centre.

Temperatures are expected to get closer to the average for the time of year within the next week, but will remain cold at night.

The Essex Weather Centre says there will be a continued risk of overnight frosts in parts of the county for the final two weeks of April.

And it has warned some weather charts are suggesting there could well be some more white stuff on the way before the end of the month.

The weather centre tweeted: "Temperatures still trending slightly below average for the next couple of weeks.

"Frost risk certainly looks set to continue until the end of the month away from the coast.

"American model suggesting snow on the 29th of April on the latest run."

Essex has seen a flurry of snow showers in the last two weeks due to unusually chilly temperatures for April.

It has typically coincided with the reopening of restaurants and pubs, which can only serve food and drink outside.

The Met Office's long range forecast for the rest of April for the East of England suggests there is the threat of "light and fragmented rain" on Tuesday (April 20).

It adds: "During the middle of next week high pressure will become dominant again, with conditions turning drier and brighter, though with the chance of a few showers.

"Thereafter, widely settled conditions look likely to persist with all areas mainly dry with sunny spells and a chance of morning fog patches.

"Likely turning warmer, but overnight frosts are still possible in rural areas though not as widespread as this week."