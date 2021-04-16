NO-ONE should suffer in silence.

Everyone can struggle at some point in their lives and a new director for the trust which runs Colchester Hospital says she is committed to ensuring the wellbeing of staff is at the forefront of the agenda.

Kate Read joined the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust as director of people and organisational development in January.

She joined being fully aware the hospital’s staff have been under more pressure than in the past year than ever before with the physical, mental and emotional toll of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An annual NHS staff survey recently revealed more than two in five staff at the trust felt ill due to work-related stress due to the pandemic.

Figures revealed 46 per cent of staff at the trust who responded to the 2020 survey said they had felt unwell in the past 12 months as a result of work-related stress – up from 41 per cent a year earlier.

The survey also found 21 per cent of the trust’s staff have considered leaving the NHS.

Kate said she understands the huge challenges the workforce is facing and is particularly keen to focus on how she supports, engages and encourages staff.

She is looking forward to reviewing the feedback from the current staff survey to help shape recovery plans.

Kate said: “Over the coming months we know wellbeing support will be a vital part of our personal recovery.”

Action has already been taken.

There are now mental health first aiders working across the organisation, visiting wards and staff areas.

Kate added: “These volunteer staff members will provide a listening ear, offer supportive conversations and are able to signpost to onward support as needed.”

Virtual wellbeing sessions are also available through the intranet on topics including sleep, mindfulness, finances, diet and exercise.

“My number one priority is to make sure, as an organisation, we look after and support all staff in their roles, so everyone can, in turn, contribute to the delivery of the best possible care for our patients,” she said.

Kate lives in Suffolk with her husband and two sons.

When not cheering from the side-lines of various sporting activities, Kate spends her days off running, playing the piano and has started learning to sail.

“I run, walk and try to get outside into the countryside at the weekend – it’s really important for me and my wellbeing.” said Kate.

In 2019, she ran the London Marathon for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of her brother, who died from neuroblastoma.

As well as the mental health of employees, Kate is focused on the NHS People Plan, which highlights the importance of ensuring staff feel safe in their work and helping everyone to feel included and supported.

She added: “I want to focus on supporting our resourcing plans, ensuring we have the right staff with the right skills at the right time, in the right place, this will include strengthening our education and training offer and improving the lived experience of our staff through enhancing our inclusion agenda, increasing team and leadership development opportunities and ensuring all staff have access to the provision of a comprehensive well-being offer.

“I am ambitious about ESNEFT becoming an even better place to work but I can’t achieve that by myself.

“I hope everyone thinks about the impact they have on their colleagues and teams.

“We all have our part to play, so we shouldn’t underestimate our individual value and the difference we make to the lives of patients and staff.”