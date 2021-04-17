THE nation will celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh’s life during his funeral today following his death last week at the age of 99.

The service will take place today at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The start of the funeral, which begins at 3pm, will see a minute of silence held across the country to mourn Prince Philip.

His death came less than a month after he was discharged from hospital on March 16 and returned to Windsor Castle to stay with the Queen.

Here’s all the detail you need to know:

How can I follow it?

The Duke's funeral will be broadcast across radio and TV on the BBC. Coverage will begin before the 3pm service.

ITV will also show the funeral from 1.15pm, with schedules returning to normal from 4.30pm.

Many events and programmes have been rescheduled, and the FA has said that no football matches will be scheduled between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday.

What will happen on the day?

The Duke will have a ceremonial funeral, rather than a state funeral.

Coronavirus restrictions on crowds and numbers attending funerals mean the Duke's funeral will be much more low-key than in more normal times.

However, the Palace have said this "reflects the duke's wishes" and it will still "celebrate and reflect" a life of service.

Credit: PA

The coffin will be moved today at 2.40pm from the private chapel to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle.

It will be placed on a modified Land Rover, that the duke himself helped design, to be carried the short distance to St George's Chapel.

Who will attend the funeral?

Coronavirus restrictions in England mean only 30 people are allowed to attend funerals, socially distanced. In line with government guidance, attendees are expected to wear masks.

The pallbearers and clergy are not included in the number of attendees.

Prince Harry will attend but his wife Meghan, who is pregnant, will not make the trip from the US, on medical advice.

What will the Queen say?

The Queen will have to decide whether to deliver a televised message in tribute to her beloved husband.

The Queen and Prince Philip

When the Queen Mother died aged 101 in 2002, the monarch spoke to the nation on the eve of her funeral to thank the country for their support and the “love and honour” shown to her mother.

What is the viewership predicted to be?

The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to attract one of the largest television audiences of the year – though perhaps not the biggest.

That honour currently belongs to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose televised address on January 4 announcing a new national lockdown was watched by 25.1 million people across five channels.

This is according to audience research organisation Barb.

The last royal funeral to be extensively televised in the UK was that of the Queen Mother on April 9 2002.

An average of 5.1 million people watched BBC One’s coverage, while 2.7 million tuned to ITV.