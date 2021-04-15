A FOOD delivery giant launched in Clacton today in a mission to satisfy the cravings of hungry residents.
Deliveroo announced its early launch on the town today meaning people can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery shops in the area.
High street favourites Prezzo and KFC have already signed up, while other independent restaurants like JD’s Pie ‘n’ Mash and Cluckin Lovely Chicken are on the list.
The launch will be a boost to small restaurant businesses across Clacton who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.
Deliveroo are also looking for up to 50 people in the town to become riders.
Harrison Foster, the company’s regional director in the UK, said: "Launching in Clacton is a key milestone for Deliveroo.
“Clacton has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them.”
Customers should download the Deliveroo app to access the service.