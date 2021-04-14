A teenager seriously injured in a crash in Bicknacre has died in hospital, police have announced.
Officers were called to a collision involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a blue Vauxhall Corsa in Main Road just before 5pm on Wednesday (April 7).
The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year-old man – was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police have today confirmed the teenager has since died from his injuries.
The driver of the Corsa – a man in his 80s – was also taken to hospital after the crash for what police say was an "assessment".
A force spokesman added: "Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.
Contact police on 101 and quote incident 797 of April 7.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.