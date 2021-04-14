A MAN had to be transported to hospital in an air ambulance after suffering from a serious medical incident.
Paramedics and firefighters attended an emergency in Clacton on April 11 just after 4pm.
Before long the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance had to be called into action and is believed to have landed in the Wellesley Road car park.
The three teams worked together at the scene to optimise patient outcome before a man was transferred to an emergency department for ongoing treatment.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.