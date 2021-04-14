A CARE home hosted its very own horse racing event so would-be racegoers were able to enjoy the excitement just like everybody else.
Residents living at Silversprings, on Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, enjoyed their very own Ladies Day on Saturday to mark the historic Grand National.
Wearing fittingly extravagant fascinators, they giggled through a prosecco filled afternoon tea and were even paid surprise visit from miniature ponies.
Herbie and Alfie, who were helped to the home from their stable by customer relations manager Lisa O’Sullivan, trotted around the garden bringing joy to residents.
The unusual visitors, in addition to staff dressing as jockeys, helped to boost their wellbeing by offering a sensory experience and prompting conversation.
Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We had a wonderful time hosting our own Grand National – especially as nobody was able to attend in person this year.
“Residents had a lovely time meeting Herbie and Alfie, and the celebrations brought some fun and joy into the home after a difficult year.
“Here at Silversprings, we strive to support residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, and it was wonderful to see so many smiles on everyone’s faces over the weekend.
“From team members dressing up as jockeys, to residents enjoying a tipple, we had a fantastic time celebrating and are already planning our next Ladies Day at the home.”