AN Essex man is part of a group of three people who have appeared in court over an alleged £13.7 million pension fraud.

Alan Barratt, 61, Susan Dalton, 65, and Julian Hanson, 56, are charged with fraud by abuse of position.

The Pensions Regulator, which is bringing the prosecution, alleges 245 people were persuaded to transfer savings totalling £13.7 million into 11 pension schemes controlled by the defendants between 2012 and 2014.

Barratt, of Althorne, Essex, appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 13) after he was extradited from Spain last month.

He indicated a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud by abuse of position between November 20, 2012 and December 15, 2014, alleging he “dishonestly abused” his position as a trustee.

Dalton, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, appeared by video-link to indicate a guilty plea to a charge of fraud by abuse of position between December 12, 2012 and December 15, 2014.

The charge states she “dishonestly abused” her position, “intending thereby to cause loss to Abbey Mage Pension Scheme and others or to expose that person to a risk of loss”.

Hanson, of Batley, West Yorkshire, who also appeared by video-link, gave no indication of plea to a charge of fraud by abuse of position between July 15, 2014 and December 15, 2014.

He is alleged to have “dishonestly abused” his position as a director intending to make a financial gain for himself or expose another to a risk of loss.

All three defendants were granted conditional bail by District Judge Nicholas Rimmer, who said they will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on May 11.