A HISTORIC seaside attraction honoured the memory and legacy of Prince Phillip following his death with a touching tribute.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, passed away peacefully last Friday morning at Windsor Castle weeks after being discharged from a month-long stay in hospital.
Since then tributes have poured in from around world in celebration of the long-serving member of the royal family.
On Friday evening Clacton Pier bosses decided to display an image of Prince Phillip on a large screen and colour the attraction in red, white and blue lights as a show of respect.
A spokesman for Clacton Pier said: "The pier joins with the rest of the UK in mourning the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - as well as celebrating his life and the huge contribution he made to our country.
"All our thoughts are with the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at this very difficult time."