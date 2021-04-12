WALKERS, runners and dancers are being encouraged to dress like the rainbow and take part in a fundraising event bursting with colour.

Following the success of Headway Essex’s first Virtual Colour5K last year, the popular event is returning for 2021.

Tracy Wellsted, Headway Essex fundraising manager, said: "Last year, the Virtual Colour5k gave our community hope and a way to raise funds in the most joyful of ways, at their own pace and in their own way.

“We saw some of our clients and carers take on their very own personal Virtual Colour5k challenge, and people across Essex were awash with colour as they ran and walked 5km."

A total of £13,500 was raised at last year's vibrant event.

She added: “We all need something to look forward to and focus on and the Virtual Colour5k offers everyone the chance to get involved in a fun activity this summer.

“Money raised from the event will go towards providing rehabilitation and support for brain injury survivors and their families and carers in Essex. So, there’s no better excuse to pop on those stripey leggings, colourful headbands and bright trainers and get involved.”

Keen to support the Colour5k for a third year, Colchester and Ipswich based, Attwells Solicitors, are headline sponsors.

Managing partner Nick Attwell added: “We are thrilled to be part of the Virtual Colour5K with Headway Essex.

"Being an integral part of the community is at the heart of the Attwells’ ethos and by working closely with charities, such as Headway Essex, we are able to support local people.”

The challenge, which is free to enter, asks people taking part to walk, run, skip or dance 5km.

They can do this around their home, in their garden or outside.

The 5km can be carried out in one go, over several days or even weeks.

There’s only one rule which is to dress up in your most colourful running gear and complete the challenge by June 30.

Anyone can take part, all Headway Essex is asking for is a donation from participants.

For everyone who raises £25 or more, they will receive a colour star wristband and certificate of thanks.