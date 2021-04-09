Prince Philip’s death has sparked a period of national mourning in the UK and across the world as the Queen’s husband of more than 70 years passed away at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace announced his passing on behalf of the Queen on Friday and said the Duke “passed away peacefully”.

The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

What happens now?

The Duke of Edinburgh. (PA)

As is the case whenever a member of the Royal Family dies, there are strict plans in place for what happens next.

Each member of the Royal Family has their own code name, detailing the plans in place in the event of their death.

In Prince Phillip’s case, this code name is Operation Forth Bridge, referring to an Edinburgh railway bridge, as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast as the nation enters a period of national mourning during which the Queen is unlikely to conduct any of her usual affairs, given time to grieve.

As the husband of the Queen, Prince Philip would be entitled to a full state funeral where his body would lie in Westminster Abbey ahead of a burial in St George’s Chapel.

Will there be a bank holiday?

Prince Philip would be entitled to a full state funeral. (PA)

Unlike when the Queen dies, a bank holiday is not expected following Prince Phillip's death.

When the monarch passes, workers across the country will be sent home from work early and a bank holiday will be held on the day of her funeral.

However, this is not expected to be the case for other members of the royal family.