AN air ambulance charity shop in Frinton will not reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance said it will regretfully not be reopening its shop at Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre The charity said that during lockdown a thorough review of its retail fundraising was undertaken to ensure the profitability of the retail division in the future.
Donna Lee, head of retail, said: “This has been a difficult decision to make.
"Even before the pandemic, despite all the hard work of our staff and volunteers, it had become clear that the number of people visiting the Frinton shop was lower than we anticipated and therefore projected income targets were not being met.
“I know how much our staff and dedicated shop volunteers will miss seeing their regular customers, and we would like to thank all our loyal supporters who have enjoyed shopping with us from when the shop opened back in February 2019.
"I am sure the people of Frinton will understand the reasons behind this closure decision and we very much hope the community will continue supporting the charity in other ways such as: joining our Flight for Life lottery, playing our raffles, supporting our Blood on Board appeal or signing up for an event or fundraising initiative."
To donate towards the charity or to find out about its other shops, go to ehaat.org.