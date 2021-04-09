THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen almost 60 per cent in the past week.
There were just 5 additional case reported in the district on Thursday, bringing the number to 24 for the seven days to April 8, a decrease of 59.3 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 23.3 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were no Covid death reported in the district on Thursday. The total for the past seven days is 1.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 568.
Colchester has seen 35 new cases in the past seven days. The infection rate in the borough is now 18 cases per 100,000 people.
The Essex average is 15.2 cases per 100,000 people.