FIVE fire crews were called to a blaze that destroyed a workshop in Clacton.
Firefighters from Clacton, Frinton, Weeley and Wivenhoe were called to Knox Road at about 12.15pm on Thursday.
On arrival they found the workshop was completely alight and contained propane cylinders.
Station manager Scott Meekings said the crews extinguished the fire just before 2pm.
“Crews worked extremely hard to extinguish the fire," he said.
"They have removed the cylinders and these no longer pose a hazard to the incident.
"Crews remained on the scene to monitor hotspots.”
